27 minutes ago

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has taken a swipe at the Minority in Parliament over their behavior in the august House.

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, the Minority staged a walkout from Parliament in protest against the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy, popularly called E-Levy.

However, the Minority's action didn't stop proceedings as the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin allowed for readings of the Bill and subsequent approval by the Majority.

After a voice vote by the Majority to approve the Bill, the Speaker declared "the electronic bill duly read the third time and passed".

Making his submissions on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Allotey Jacobs castigated the Minority saying ''you're doing this country no good''.

To him, the Minority is deceiving the masses about the E-Levy which he strongly believes will help the country.

''Look, you don't deceive the people. The very people that you say you seek their welfare, their wellbeing, you don't deceive them'', he fumed.

Also about the recent happenings in Parliament involving the Minority, Allotey Jacobs stated; ''Parliament has lost its dignity in the face of Ghanaians because we never used to be like that and look at what you are doing today.''