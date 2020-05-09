1 hour ago

Radio presenter with Peace FM Kwasi Aboagye has rebuked Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt for hopping from one radio station to the other claiming to be using his wife’s underwear as a nose mask.

Widely known as Counselor Lutterodt, the public figure was first on Accra-based Neat FM to discuss a topic about mothers as the world commemorates Mothers’ Day on Sunday was clad in suit with a hat to match as usual.

A video he shared on his Facebook wall which captured the moment had him dip his hand into his pocket to pull out an underwear belonging to his wife to use as nose mask.

“I have my nose mask, I don’t want to have any issue with anybody when I’m in town,” he said as he fixed the underwear.

“But this is not a nose mask. Is that not a lady’s underwear?” asked host of the show to which Lutterodt retorted “You’re primitive. You’re not serious.”

“It’s Mothers’ Day; official nose mask. I hate to be arrested for not wearing a mask. Look at the size. Your wife’s size is what you’re supposed to use. This is my wife’s pant; don’t use a new pant. Use one she’s worn before. This is sign of showing motherhood on behalf of your children to your wife.”

Lutterodt who works with the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital as a radiologist mentioned that President Akufo-Addo’s directive to the general public that all should wear nose masks to avoid contracting coronavirus must be adhered to and he has chosen to heed and celebrate his wife concurrently.

Appearing on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Saturday, Lutterodt used the same pantie as a nose mask and reiterated the purpose for his action.

Kwasi Aboagye, host of the show found the action repugnant as he scolded Lutterodt.

“You’re embarrassing your wife. You claim this is your wife’s pantie, so you’re showing your wife’s pantie to the public?” he retorted.

Kwasi Aboagye’s remark was re-echoed by his panelists – Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Socrate Safo and Michael Ola - who equally found Lutterodt’s posture worrying.

They suggested the controversial public figure needs counseling because his actions are awkward and absurd.

