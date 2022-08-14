5 hours ago

The Northern Regional Police Command has dispelled claims that it was influenced by the Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gh to grant bail to a suspect at night.

Mr. Samba is said to have gone out in the public making boastful comments suggesting that, he undermined police rules to get the bail secured at an unprescribed time.

But the Police in a statement said, the NPP chairman is ignorant of the law.

It explained the issue as follows:

1. The attention of the Police Administration has been drawn to a social media publication in which the Northern Regional NPP Chairman, Adam Bantima Samba, is seen making a claim to the effect that he will make a record by breaking the Police principle of not granting or administering bail at night.

2. We wish to state categorically that there is no such principle or rule that forbids the Police or clothe the Police with authority not to grant bail at night. The Administration further wishes to state that BAIL is a constitutional right of arrested persons and can be granted at any time of the day, including holidays and weekends.

3. The statement made by Mr. Samba is erroneous and a clear demonstration of ignorance of the law on his part and the public should therefore treat it with the contempt it deserves.

Source: citifmonline