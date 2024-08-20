33 minutes ago

Pastor Mensa Otabil, Founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, has urged single individuals to take the bold step of getting married rather than waiting to become wealthy first.

In a recent sermon that has gone viral, Pastor Otabil passionately argued that it is misguided to believe that one must be financially well-off before getting married.

He shared a personal anecdote, revealing that he wasn’t rich when he married his wife and that he even had to paint a bench white to use as furniture in their home.

“If you’re waiting to be rich before you marry, then your head is not working properly. You don’t want to marry, but you’re already living together. You want what’s reserved for marriage without going through the process. Your head is hurting you —be bold and marry,” he is heard saying in the viral video.

Pastor Otabil emphasized that the church is ready to bless any couple who desires a simple marriage ceremony, without the need for elaborate pageantry.

“Set the date. If you’re afraid of a veil, don’t wear one; if you’re nervous about a gown, don’t wear it.

“Just come to the church office and say, ‘This is the woman I want, and this is the man I want.’ We ask, ‘Do you?’ and you say, ‘I do.’ That’s it. Then, you start planning your life together, and you’ll find that the battles you face become easier to manage,” he added.

