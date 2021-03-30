2 hours ago

The age and the performance of President Akufo-Addo, born Seventy-seven years ago does not reflect any good work he has done in the country in terms of finding solutions to problems facing Ghanaian, according to the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr. Akwasi Addai Odike.

“A lot of things President Akufo-Addo is doing doesn’t correspond with his age. He is playing with the heart of people”, he claimed while wishing the President 77th birthday on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh on Monday.

According to the ardent critic of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo should have used his experience in life in terms of age and politics to correct the wrongs in his government especially in the area of corruption

“To be honest with you, Nana Akufo-Addo is the worse president ever in the history of this country. The confidence Ghanaians repose in him, all has faded out. I thought, as a human rights advocate and some experiences gained from his father, he could use all he got from to fight corruption”. He bemoaned.

The failed 2020 presidential candidate hopeful of the UPP, Mr. Akwasi Addia Odike however, prayed for God’s blessings on the President despite criticising his government for what he termed as an abysmal performance during his first term.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is serving his second term as Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces attained his 77th birthday yesterday March 29, 2021 attracting wishes from all walks of live including leading members of the NPP.