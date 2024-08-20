2 hours ago

Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has revealed that the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) received more than $3 million for its coverage of the 2023 All Africa Games.

The 13th African Games, which were hosted by Ghana from March 8–23, 2024, saw GBC provide live broadcast coverage of the event.

During a Public Accounts Committee session on August 19, 2024, MP Sam George queried the exact payment amount made to GBC for its services.

Ussif confirmed that GBC was the official broadcaster and that the payment had been fully settled, though he could not specify the exact amount, only that it exceeded $3 million.

“GBC was the official broadcaster for the 13th African Games, and we can confirm that full payment has been made to GBC,” Ussif stated. “I can’t recall the exact amount, but I know it is in excess of US$3 million.”

MP Sam George has pledged to further investigate the matter when GBC officials appear before the Committee.

The Ghanaian government invested $195 million in constructing facilities for the games and provided accommodation and meals for athletes and officials.

Ghana achieved significant success at the event, earning a total of 69 medals, with the Black Satellites and Black Princesses clinching gold in the men’s and women’s football tournaments, respectively.