39 minutes ago

Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that Ghana expended approximately $3 million during the recently concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament out of the $5 million released by the government.

In an address to Parliament, Ussif confirmed that the Ministry had initially budgeted $8.5 million, with $5 million released by the Finance Ministry for the initial phase of the competition.

The allocated $5 million was utilized for various purposes, including per diems, flight arrangements, medical expenses, equipment, logistics, and hospitality. Despite Ghana's exit from the tournament during the group stage, this expenditure resulted in a surplus of $2,001,772.55.

"The surplus of $2,001,772.55 was recorded after our exit from the tournament," Ussif elaborated.

Additionally, Ussif informed Parliament of an extra $400,000 contribution by MTN Ghana to bolster the government's preparations for the tournament, further enhancing the overall financial support.

Addressing speculations, Ussif clarified that contrary to reports, no $30,000 bonuses were disbursed to each Black Stars player before the final Group B game against Mozambique.

The Ministry had negotiated bonuses based on the team's progression in the tournament, and as they exited at the group stage, no qualification bonuses were paid out.

Ussif emphasized that this strategy aimed to incentivize the team to progress through the competition stages and underscored the ministry's dedication to prudent resource management.

Ghana's performance in the 2023 AFCON saw them exit at the group stage, concluding with a 2-2 draw against Mozambique in their final group game.

This marks the Black Stars' second consecutive elimination at this stage in the AFCON.