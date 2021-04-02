2 hours ago

Youth Arise Organization wil host a community hope and charity project on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

The project will be held at Kasoa-Bawjiasi from 8am.

The project which forms part of initiatives set aside by the group to mark the Easter season will include a free health screening exercise, donation (white boards, stationery & Toiletries), free vocational training (for single mothers), classroom painting, group mentoring, Easter party and educative fun games.

At the Youth Arise Organization we believe volunteering and giving back to our society is an extremely rewarding experience.

Our ambassadors provide crucial support and aid in their individual communities through the generous gift of time, money, talent, and personal interests.

While there are specific benefits of giving back to society, the greatest award is the knowledge that you help to extend your services to those who truly need it.

It is our top priority our community engagements models are in line with the Sustainable Development Goals: predominantly our Educational Module, Health Module, Sanitation Module, and the Charity Module which respectively contribute towards the SDG 4– Quality Education, SDG 3 Good Health, – SDG 6- Clean Water & Sanitation and the SDG 10, Reduced inequalities.

Youth Arise Organization is a body of young professionals who are committed to the principles and values of mentoring, education, and policy-oriented networking with the aim of empowering young people to be selfless, effective, and dedicated in leadership

To commemorate the Easter celebrations, the Youth Arise Organization is embarking on a campaign to challenge our ambassadors and generally young people, to aim to annually give to the underprivileged and needy in society, we believe this would be one of the contributing factors to a more sustained change for reducing inequalities.

The campaign which falls under the Charity module is dubbed the Community Hope and Charity campaign.

Our charity module is specifically designed to give young people the opportunity to build friendships and develop relationships with the marginalized in the society; inmates of an orphanage home and street kids. Volunteers play a vital role in normalizing the lives of inmates of the home and by helping them feel that they are not forgotten and forsaken by society.

In previous years, our ambassadors have embarked on several charity campaigns, notable amongst them is a Vocational training for middle-aged women in Aburi Tutu, to equip these single mothers with vocational skills in making Pastry, Ginger drink and Sobolo Beverage (Dried Hibiscus).

In addition, it was requisite to teach them basic marketing skills to complement their newly acquired skills.

Today more of these women’s standard of living has improved immensely and can afford to put their kids in school whiles assisting to fend for the house. This is one of the key reasons why we have an unwavering commitment to our charity campaigns.

The 2021 Community Hope and Charity Campaign mainly is to support the maintenance of the Emil’s Care Home and School located at Kasoa – Bawjiase.

The event scheduled to take place on Saturday 3rd of April 2021 would witness the organization undertake the under listed activities at the home: Free Health Screening, Donation (White Boards, Stationery & Toiletries), Free vocational training (For Single Mothers), Classroom painting, Group Mentoring, Easter Party and educative fun games. Source: citifmonline.com