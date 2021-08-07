8 hours ago

The annual Greater Works Conference by the International Central Gospel Church has ended in Accra with a call on young Africans to fulfill the dreams of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Dr. Kaunda, Julius Nyere and other African greats to accelerate the continent’s development.

Speaker on the final day of the 3-day event and General Overseer of ICGC, Pastor Mensa Otabil declared that it is possible for Africa to use 25 years to catch up with development instead of 250 years as envisaged by experts.

“It is Africa’s time, a new generation is being born, the Joshua generation.”

The Theologian said God will work a cosmological miracle and shift things massively in favour of Africa.

He declared, the dreams of African greats like Dr. Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia, Julius Nyerere of Tanzania, Ahmed Sekou Toure of Guinea, Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, and Leopold Sedar Senghor of Senegal will be fulfilled.

Pastor Otabil was hopeful the disgraceful scourge of Africans queuing at embassies for visas to seek greener pastures will soon be over because the continent will soon come out of its 3rd world status.

“I believe in God and Africa that the same God who Joshua talked to, to extend time can shrink time” he said.

Preaching the sermon on, “This Is My Moment”, he told the congregation the world is sitting at a point in history designed for them.

Pastor Otabil continued his biblical account of how the Israelites defeated the Amorites by reading Joshua 10:11-14.

He recalled how Joshua made a case to God to allow the sun and moon to stand still to conclude the assignment of defeating the Amorites.

The motivational speaker said if God gives an assignment and time is threatening it, God will come in to adjust the system of the earth so time will not be against you.

“God will not allow his assignment for you to be cut off by time so if you do what Joshua did, God will give you permission”, he said.

The last day of the conference also saw song ministrations by Lumina and various choirs from ICGC.

This year’s Greater works conference was resized to three days from the usual 5-day event following measures announced to address the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The church presbytery also cut down the service time to two hours in line with Covid-19 presidential directives and put together a strict adherence to protocols at the venue ground to ensure the safety of participants.