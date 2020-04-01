1 hour ago

Some players of Accra Hearts of Oak junior team are being housed for free, at the expense of the Managing Director Mr Fredrick Moore, the club has said.

According to an official statement from the club, the said Players of Arouras will remain housed by the MD until the completion of the Pobiman project.

The clarification statement comes at the back of allegations that tMr Moore has "interest in some players".

The businessman was appointed as the MD for the Phobians in March 2019, replacing American football administrator Mark Noonan and have so far showed commitment to see to the to completion of the project.

"Accra Hearts of Oak can state that report making rounds that our MD has personal interest in some players are entirely false and without merit. He is currently providing free accommodation to some youth players until when the Pobiman project is ready to house them," the club said in a tweet.

@HeartsOfOakGH can state that reports making rounds that our MD has personal interest in some players are entirely false and without merit. He is currently providing free accommodation to some youth players until when the Pobiman project is ready to house them.

— Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) April 1, 2020

The commencement of the Pobiman Project is set to be delayed due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) situation in Ghana, the MD clarified on Monday.

The club cut sod to pave way for the start of the project in November of 2019 when they marked their 108th anniversary.

The Phobians signed a deal with Turkish Company, PrefaBex Limited months a go to build the multipurpose edifice at Pobiman,a land the club acquired over decades.

The club has already signed a GH¢4.3m loan agreement with GT Bank over the project, which when completed, will include a staff residence, senior housing unit, gym, training centers (pitches), laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen, and dining hall.