2 hours ago

More than 17,000 youth across the continent will focus attention on Ghana to interact with policy makers in search of economic development opportunities.

The 2021 YouthConnekt Africa Summit aims to raise the consciousness of the continent’s youth towards an Africa Beyond Aid agenda and position young people to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Billed to be the largest youth gathering in Africa, the summit will deliberate on ways of leveraging youth innovation and creativity for sustainable development on the continent.

The event, which will commence tomorrow and end on Friday, is an initiative birthed in Rwanda in 2012 to facilitate the economic development of the youth to unleash their creative potential to spur economic transformation on the continent.

It is on the theme: “Africa Beyond Aid: Positioning the youth for post COVID economy and AfCFTA opportunities”.

Key speakers at this year’s summit include President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of Rwanda,Mr Paul Kagame; the UNDP Assistant Administrator and Director, Regional Bureau of Africa, Ms Ahunna Eziakonwa, as well as leading business executives on the continent.

African indigenes making an impact in the various sectors, such as agriculture, the creative industry, the environment, climate change, technology and innovation, as well as young visionary entrepreneurs from across the continent, will also be speaking at the summit.

The event, to be held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), is expected to bring together 2,000 young people physically, while over 15,000 participants will join virtually. Access to capital and connection The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority

Source: graphic.com.gh