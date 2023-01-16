3 hours ago

Presidential staff, Charles Nii Tagoe has poked former president John Dramani Mahama over his comment about the Agenda 111 Hospital project.

John Mahama in an earlier post on his social media handles claimed that the project which was in its fourth year has witnessed no success and turning out to be another form of sloganeering from the government.

"The 'Agenda 111' hospitals promise is in its 4th year, yet not a single hiospital has been completed to support quality health care delivery. This is contrary to the lofty promise made in 2020. The NPP must learn to take Ghanaians serious. Enough of the Slogans!" he tweeted on Saturday evening.

In a sharp rebuttal on social media, Charles Nii Tagoe alleged that John Mahama has always had issues with mathematics.

According to him, that explains why he will claim a project which was launched in August 2020 is in its fourth year.

“President Akufo-Addo first announcement on the “ Agenda 111 Hospital “ was in May 2020 during his 8th COVID address to the nation and the sod-cutting was done in August 2021. John Dramani Mahama ankasa no, ɔwɔ Maths problem fri titi,” Teiko Tagoe posted on his social media handles.

"John Dramani Mahama ankasa no, ɔwɔ Maths problem fri titi," translated in Twi means "That John Dramani Mahama, he has a maths problem from way back."

Agenda 111 project

The project was first mentioned by President Akufo-Addo in his eighth address on the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Subsequently , government secured US$100 million start-up fund through the Ghana Investment Infrastructure Fund (GIIF) for the commencement of works on ‘Agenda 111’ district, specialised and regional hospitals across the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo performed the ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The Project Implementation Committee chaired by Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, had secured sites and land titles for 88 out of the 101 district hospitals and each unit would cost US$17 million, covering 15 acres.

Each hospital is expected to be completed within 12 months, starting from the point of commencement.

The Agenda 111 project includes 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialised hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

The objective of the Project, Mr Oppong Nkrumah explained, was to significantly deepen delivery of quality healthcare at the district level, boost access to healthcare services for all citizens towards ensuring the attainment of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal Three.

Each unit would have facilities such as Outpatient services, including consultation for medical and surgical cases, Ophthalmology, Dental and Physiotherapy and Imaging services.

According to government, on completion, the health facilities will be “the biggest investment in healthcare infrastructure in the country since independence.”

Source: Ghanaweb