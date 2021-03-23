2 hours ago

Professor Joseph Osafo, Head of Psychology at the University of Ghana, has slammed the parents of two Rasta students whose entry into the Achimota Senior High School (SHS) were disallowed.

Headmistress of the school refused to admit the students because the school rules don't allow admission of students with dreadlocks.

But father of one of the students took to social media to protest the school's decision.

Following his whining on Facebook, social media was awash with arguments for and against the decision of the school authorities.

The issue caught the attention of the Ghana Education Service and, in response, has directed the headmistress to admit the two Rasta students to begin their Senior High School (SHS) education.

“We have asked her [headmistress] to admit the students. The student is a Rastafarian and if there is evidence to show that he is Rastafarian, all that he needs to do is to tie the hair neatly.

''...you cannot say that you will not admit someone on the basis of the person's religious beliefs and so, we have asked the head to allow the children to be in the school”, the Director-General of the GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa told the Daily Graphic.

Touching on the issue in a discussion on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Prof. Joseph Osafo stated that Achimota SHS has been unfairly treated.

He asked why the parents would complain about the school rejecting their children on the basis of their dreadlocks when they knew the rules of the school before sending them there.

''You knew the rules of the school didn't permit the students to be admitted with their hairstyle, yet disregarded the rules and turn around to complain...You have betrayed the trust of the school'', he argued.

To him, the Ghana Education Service (GES) directive to the school Head to admit the students will have future consequences stressing ''if we're not careful and we bow to individual demands, others will join. That's where the challenge is...If the school has its rules, I think that to give an order like that is a problem''.