1 hour ago

Former Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide has supported a call by some New Patriotic Party (NPP) activists that some members of the party who have reached their old age should go on retirement.

The party activists noted that, in President Nana Akufo-Addo's administration from 2017 to 2020, many of his "classmates" from the erstwhile Kufour regime found their names into the President's administration as Ministers of State, Board Chairmen, Chief Executive Officers among other positions.

They have appealed to the President to change his appointment criteria.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in his second term, is yet to appoint Deputy Ministers, Board Chairpersons and members, Chief Executive Officers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives.

But before the names come out, the activists are making a call for certain persons in the party to exit for the youth to occupy their positions.

They specifically mentioned the likes of Mr. Hackman Owusu Agyeman, Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi, Maxwell Kofi Jumah aka Kofi Ghana, Kwamena Bartels and Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong.

The activists are calling on the President to do away with the elderly and appoint the youth in the NPP to positions.

Taking to social media to vent their frustration, one Tete Nokobi wrote on Facebook: "What legacy does the old man want to leave in the party? That he cared less about growth opportunities for the youth? If up to now someone like Hackman Owusu Agyeman, Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi, Kwamena Bartels, Alan Kyeremanten, Kan Dapaa, Kofi Ghana, KK Sarpong et al cannot boast of replacements for their roles then that's a failure for the party".

Another activist named Matin Sadick Jnr. registered his displeasure saying ''they shouldn't just give way, they should resign from ever accepting appointments and get a seat at the party's council of elders auditorium and help shape the party for better!''

Making his submissions on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', the former Minister believed the oldies have lived the time and must pave way for the youth.

He stressed that the old people in the party must take the back seat and guide the youth with their experience.

"I think it is even in the interest of some of these our elderly Statesmen that, when the applause is loudest, they should abstain themselves and then they go behind the background advising and guiding us so that we can enjoy and benefit from their wealth of wisdom for a longer time other than to stress them," he said.