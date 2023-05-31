59 minutes ago

Yussif Basigi has made one change to the lineup for the semifinal clash against Burkina Faso Wednesday afternoon.

Rose Boakyewaa replaces Abena Anoma who is out due to a waist injury.

She will be paired with Sarah Kulible and Comfort Yeboah in defense whilst Afi Amenyaku keeps her place in post for the Black Princesses.

The midfield remains unchanged with Captain of the side, Stella Nyamekye, Wasima Mohammed and Success Ameyaa.

The game will take place at the Baba Yara sports stadium in Kumasi at 15:00 GMT