1 hour ago

Yussif Basigi and Baba Nuhu have expressed gratitude to the Ghana Football Association for giving them the opportunity to travel to Germany for an attachment with Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim. The move forms part of efforts by the Technical Directorate to strengthen our coaches and make them come to terms with the modern trends in football.

Yussif Basigi and Baba Nuhu who departed Accra last week, were the first beneficiaries of this attachment stint with Joyce Boatey Agyei and Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo set to follow in the coming weeks.

‘’I am excited and privileged to be here to learn the traditional way of coaching in Germany so that I will be able to impact the knowledge when I get back to Ghana’’ Hasaacas Ladies Coach Yussif Basisgi told ghanafa.org.

‘’Big thanks to the Ghana Football Association, especially the President and the Technical Directorate for this big opportunity to have this attachment to learn and improve in my coaching career’’ he added.

For his part, Head Coach of Pearl Pia Ladies, Baba Nuhu, thinks the experience will impact positively on his coaching career.

‘‘It is a very good journey which every Coach will be happy to be a part of to get the opportunity to learn and go back to impact’’ Baba Nuhu told ghanafa.org.

‘‘I am personally happy for such a huge opportunity and initiative by President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku. I am expecting to learn a lot on this journey to be able to impact at both club level and National level’’.

‘’We just started with the training and I’m sure by the time we end, we will take lots of positives back to Ghana’’ he added.

The attachment in Germany is for a four-week period.