2 hours ago

Former Ghana International midfielder Yussif Alhassan Chibsah has paid a visit to his former side Djurgarden FK in Sweden.

The former Kotoko midfielder now turned player agent and a licensed intermediary for Sports Consortium Club Consult Africa.

Chibsah since retiring has been influential in the lives of most Ghanaian players with his agency as they manage the likes of Abdul Majeed Waris,Samuel Owusu, Reuben Ayarna, Nicholas Opoku, Kwame Bonsu and a whole lot of players.

He is currently in the Scandinavian country where he spent nearly a decade playing for teams such as Gefle, Djurgarden,GAIS and others.

The club posted his picture with the inscription: "Nice visit to today's training in the form of Yussif Chibsah"

