Vision FC is happy to confirm the signing of the trio as we beef up our squad ahead of the remainder of the halted season.

Abdul Quddus Yussif, a former player of Mighty Jets FC joined the side on a three-year contract after impressing Head Coach Prince Owusu and his technical team during his try-out sessions.

The left-back becomes the second signing of the just-ended transfer window following the arrival of Mohammed Fuseini.

Inter Millias FC forward Kelvin Obeng also joins the striking department after sealing a two-year move to Amrahia. The goal-poacher moves to the Division One League with fellow teammate Mohammed Karim.

Karim, a left-footed central attacking midfielder also signed a two-year contract following a successful trial.

He before joining the Division Two side had stints with Turkey-based Istanbulspor A.S.

The players are expected to aid in the club’s quest for top-flight football.