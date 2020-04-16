Vision FC is happy to confirm the signing of the trio as we beef up our squad ahead of the remainder of the halted season.
Abdul Quddus Yussif, a former player of Mighty Jets FC joined the side on a three-year contract after impressing Head Coach Prince Owusu and his technical team during his try-out sessions.
The left-back becomes the second signing of the just-ended transfer window following the arrival of Mohammed Fuseini.
Inter Millias FC forward Kelvin Obeng also joins the striking department after sealing a two-year move to Amrahia. The goal-poacher moves to the Division One League with fellow teammate Mohammed Karim.
Karim, a left-footed central attacking midfielder also signed a two-year contract following a successful trial.
He before joining the Division Two side had stints with Turkey-based Istanbulspor A.S.
The players are expected to aid in the club’s quest for top-flight football.
Comments