Transformational coach and corporate trainer, Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah, has shared his views on the ongoing Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie saga focusing more on the damage it is having on their brand.

Speaking on Showbiz927 with Caleb Nii Boye on 3FM, Scofray stated that it is unlikely for the actress and rapper to get contracts from anti-abortion companies because the controversy has had a negative impact on their brand.

” Yvonne and Sark may never get contracts from organizations that are anti-abortion. That is the depth of the brand damage to both of them”, he indicated.

According to Scofray, even if Sarkodie had not replied, it would not have made much of a difference because Yvonne’s memoir could be referenced at any time.

“Even if Sarkodie did not respond, the damage is done. The fact that it was put in a book that can be referenced at any conference, You wait and think that nothing is on you yet until you enter a space and somebody pulls it,” he added.

He further cautions that as humans, most people never forget incidents that have taken place in the past.

“We need to be able to come to the point that, this our body doesn’t forget. It only chooses times and when to relay certain information”, the lead consultant concluded.