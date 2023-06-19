2 hours ago

National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has revealed that actress Yvonne Nelson was approached to contest against him.

In an interview with Hitz FM’s Doreen Avio, he said the ‘Princess Tyra’ star has earned his respect for putting their friendship above everything.

“You know she told me about this, about this thing long ago that somebody approached her to contest against me. And what I realized was that I respected her for that. For one telling me, for not taking that decision because clearly if you’ve been told to contest I mean of course whoever is telling or the group that is telling you are ready to support you with whatever support you need. And so I think she put our friendship there that you know what John is my friend. I cannot do this against John. I cannot contest against John and that is what real friends do,” he said.

NDC withheld parliamentary primaries at the Ayawaso West Wuogon and some fourteen constituencies to resolve internal issues.

Ghanaians were taken aback by the news that Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo would be battling for the NDC parliamentary candidacy for Ayawaso West Wuogon ahead of the 2024 general election.

Mr Dumelo said he felt betrayed after his friend and best man, Fred Nuamah decided to contest for the seat despite knowing about his ‘second coming’.

In the 2020 election, Mr Dumelo vied for the constituency seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but lost to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

He polled 37,778 votes against the incumbent, New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Lydia Seyram Alhassan’s 39,851 votes, offering hope for a good chance to probably win the slot at the next general election in 2024.

Mr Dumelo was among many celebrities who graced the actress’ ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’ book launch at the Peduase Lodge at Aburi.