1 hour ago

The manager of renowned highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena, Nana Poku Ashis, has expressed doubt regarding Yvonne Nelson’s ability to write a book about her relatively young life.

The actress made headlines for an entire week following the release of her memoir, titled “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,” in June 2023.

Yvonne Nelson’s memoir delves into various aspects of her life, including her childhood experiences, educational background, struggles in the entertainment industry, and the lingering question of her father’s identity.

Notably, the book also reveals details about her past relationship with rapper Sarkodie, shedding light on a significant event where she underwent an abortion after conceiving a child with the music star from Tema in 2010.

Responding to the revelations contained within the memoir, Nana Poku Ashis expressed his scepticism, stating that Yvonne Nelson had penned the book prematurely.

He argued that she lacked the necessary life experiences, suggesting that memoirs are typically written by individuals in their late 60s or 70s.

Additionally, he emphasized that memoirs were meant for those who had lived a full and eventful life, made significant mistakes, and gained wisdom from their life journeys.

“Now we will scrutinize everything she does and blow the trumpet even when it is not necessary. Some people will think she wants to portray herself as a saint, so the scrutiny will never stop,” Nana Poku Ashis stated during an interview with Mike 2 on Adom FM‘s weekend show, Entertainment Hall.

Yvonne Nelson’s memoir has ignited a debate among fans and critics alike, with differing opinions on the appropriateness of her sharing personal details at this stage of her life.

While some applaud her transparency and courage to discuss delicate subjects, others, like Nana Poku Ashis, questioned her readiness to delve into the realm of memoir writing.