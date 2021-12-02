1 hour ago

Popular Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has been awarded GH¢500,000 in a defamation case against Mona Gucci for some malicious statements the latter made on Neat FM.

The Accra High Court presided over by Justice John Eugene Nyante Nyandu has asked the popular TV presenter to pay GH¢500,000 to Yvonne Nelson and also apologise for her defamatory publication about the actress.

It can be recalled that sometime in May 2020, Mona Gucci during an interview with Neat FM, named a tall list of Ghanaian female celebrities and labelled them as ‘slay queens’ - a term used to describe women engaged in prostitution.

Yvonne Nelson’s name was boldly captured among the list of female celebrities Mona Gucci mentioned.

"Yvonne doesn't show off, but she is a slay queen. You know the slay queen it entails a lot, we have both showing off and some contacts and people who we know that the things that you do and the lifestyle you exhibit, someone is paying for you behind the scenes,” Mona Gucci earlier alleged during the interview.

When Yvonne’s counsel wrote to Mona to retract her malicious statement and apologise, she blatantly refused and instead took to social media to rant.

“Yvonne nelson says she's suing me in court someone should tell her I said she should fuck off ... yvonne fuck the fuck off!! And don't disgrace yourself!! ... " and subsequently, "fuck off Yvonne, shut the fuck up I won’t fuckin apologize to u so hurry up and lets fuckin meet in court,” she earlier wrote on social media.

But after countless court proceedings during which Mona Gucci never made an appearance, Yvonne Nelson won the lawsuit.

The court has however instructed Mona to pay an amount of GH¢500, 000 to Mona in a period of eight days.

Read the statement below

Source: Ghanaweb