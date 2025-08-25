2 hours ago

The Ministry of Defence has officially announced the commencement of work by the Investigation Board set up to probe the recent Z-9 helicopter crash.

The Board, chaired by the National Security Coordinator, includes members from the Ghana Air Force and the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Its mandate is to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the August 6, 2025, crash.

In an international show of support, the United States of America is providing advice and assistance to the Board through investigators from the U.S. Air Force. The Ministry also indicated that other relevant experts and institutions, both local and international, may be invited to assist with the investigation.

A preliminary investigation team had already been constituted on the day of the incident to gather available evidence. That team was expected to submit its findings to the Board today.

According to the Ministry, the Investigation Board has been given 30 days to complete its work and present its findings.

The Acting Minister for Defence, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who announced the development, assured the public of the government’s commitment to uncovering the facts behind the crash.