4 hours ago

After it emerged that he was allegedly framed by the general overseer of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, and one other person when they claimed that he had taken his former friend and artiste, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin to a ‘juju’ man, Zack GH is in a jubilation mood.

The rapper and video editor, Zack GH who has since the very first day the allegation was made maintained that he never did such a devilish thing has decided to celebrate wildly.

In a video zionfelix.net has come across, Zack was seen happily singing Gospel All-Stars’ ‘W’aseda’ song.

He had a lot of white powder around his neck area to signify that indeed he has been vindicated from all the wild and unfounded allegations.

Watch the video below