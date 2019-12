13 minutes ago

The spokesperson of Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), Mwazi Chanda has been dismissed by the FA, Ghanaguardian.com understands.

Reports say the Communication department of Football Association of Zambia failed to meet the expectations of the Association due to unsatisfactory performance.

The FA spokesperson was the first female employed in that position by FAZ as she was appointed in March 2019.

Report by Akakpo Agodji Ashh Fm/ Ghanaguardian.com.