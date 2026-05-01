Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings elected 2nd Deputy President of Pan-African Parliament

The Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has been elected as the 2nd Deputy President of the Pan-African Parliament.

Her election took place in Johannesburg, where she secured a decisive victory, polling 131 votes against 51.

The role is considered equivalent to that of a Second Deputy Speaker within the continental legislative body, underscoring its significance in shaping parliamentary affairs across Africa.

With this milestone, Dr. Agyeman-Rawlings becomes the first female representative from the West African Caucus to occupy the position in the history of the Pan-African Parliament.

The development was announced by Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, who congratulated her and described the achievement as a major boost for both Ghana and the wider West African sub-region.

Her election is being viewed as a significant step toward strengthening female representation and leadership within Africa’s parliamentary institutions.