3 hours ago

Korle Klottey MP, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has cautioned that too many people put more energy into planning weddings than into preparing for the realities of married life.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Talk No Dey Cook Rice podcast, she observed that the focus often rests on appearances and social expectations rather than the day-to-day challenges of building a home with a partner.

“I get the impression that sometimes when people are thinking about marriage, it’s the preparation towards it more than the actual journey of being married that people seem to focus on,” she said, citing the trend of lavish pre-wedding photoshoots and elaborate ceremonies.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings noted that the real work of marriage lies in learning to live with differences.

“You can grow up in the same house with siblings from the same parents and still struggle with communication. So how do you manage that when you’ve decided to share a roof with another person and start a family?” she asked.

She cautioned against viewing marriage as a fairy tale that automatically works itself out, stressing the need for honesty and transparency from the beginning.

“It’s good to put your best foot forward, but it’s also good to be honest about who you are, so the person isn’t surprised three months later when they discover traits you never showed,” she advised.

The MP described marriage as “constant work,” comparable to a business partnership or contract that requires active effort.

“You must even learn how to speak each other’s language. Not dialect, but how to express yourself in a way that your partner truly understands,” she explained.

She added that couples must also agree on financial responsibilities and household duties to create a foundation of shared values.

Ultimately, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings said, there is no guaranteed formula for success.

“Even with the best of intentions, a marriage can just not work. It’s a risk. You hope for the best, but you never really know,” she concluded.