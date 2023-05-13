55 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Korle Klottey Constituency, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has arrived at the polling station to vote amidst enthusiastic supporters.

Wearing her party’s colours and a white t-shirt paired with jeans, she was swarmed by supporters upon arrival.

She expressed confidence in winning the primary, stating that she will retain the seat with or without her late father.

Other contenders are Meredith Naa Odarkai Lamptey Addy and Nii John Alfonso Coleman.

See photos and video below: