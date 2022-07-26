13 hours ago

Sports presenter, Countryman Songo, has disclosed how a president's daughter saved him from hunger back in senior high school.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, daughter of Ghana's former president, Jerry John Rawlings, has been described as a woman with a heart of gold due to her love for others.

According to Songo, he holds a memorable memory of young Zanetor, his classmate at Achimota Senior High School, whom he describes as one of the best students of their time.

"There was a day I was famished. It was break time...one interesting thing was that Zanetor had bodyguards meaning all other students had maximum protection. Students who attended Achimota those days felt so proud. You will mostly spot her car and the bodyguards monitoring every move.

"I was hungry and went looking for my cousin, thinking I will get some food. I spotted Zanetor setting alone so I approached her. I said hello and she responded calmly and asked how I was also doing.

"I straight forward said I was hungry and so she offered me her toast and tea in her flask, I ate it. The interesting thing was that I took food from the president's daughter," Songo recalled in an interview on Asempa FM.

Also commenting on her academic performance, the award-winning sports presenter mentioned that Zanetor, who is now a medical doctor and Member of Parliament for Korle- Klottey won several awards back in Achimota.

"Zanetor was a fantastic student. She swept all the awards at our speech and prize-giving day. We all cheered her not because of her status but based on merit. She was a brilliant student, even Twi language, she did great...she was lovely. You won't see her all over but she was approachable and lovely," he added in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

Zanetor Rawlings had her basic education at North Ridge Lyceum and Achimota School.

She later proceeded to Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast in 1995.

She had a tertiary education at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, where she graduated as a medical doctor.