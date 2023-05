2 hours ago

Incumbent Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zenator Rawlings has been re-elected to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency’s 2024 elections.

She obtained 1194 votes out of the 1831 votes cast, accounting for more than 90% of the total votes polled.

Meredith Naa Odarkai Lamptey Addy and Nii John Alfonso Coleman, her main contenders, garnered 268 and 360 votes, respectively.

There were nine votes that were rejected.

Source: citifmonline