Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebila Constituency in the Upper East Region, Cletus Avoka has said all his campaign promises made to constituents while campaigning to be voted for in the December 7, 2020 polls were conditional.

The condition in which such promises were made premised on John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) winning the 2020 general elections as President and he on the other hand as an MP.

The constituents in Zebila were promised adequate healthcare, good road network, economic empowerment and among others if Cletus Apul Avoka who lost his seat to the NPP in 2016 was given the mandate again.

Fortunately, he won the seat after making such mouthwatering promises in the 2020 elections.

However, Mr. Avoka said in an interview on Starr FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com that, all these promises would have materialized if John Mahama had won the 2020 elections.

“The promises I made to the people of Zebilla Constituency were premised on President John Mahama winning” he stated.

The lawmaker was quick to add that “Notwithstanding, I am focused on delivering on the key promises – rural electrification and youth empowerment.

Background

Mr. Avoka who was one of three former ministers commonly referred to as the ‘3 wise men’ was appointed to oversee critical projects under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama.

Mr. Cletus Avoka who has contested parliamentary elections since 1992, defeated a former Deputy Upper East Regional Minister Dr. Frank Fuseini Adongo in 2020 to reclaim his seat.

Apul Avoka scored 33,679 to beat his closest contender, the incumbent Member of Parliament Hon Frank Fuseini Adongo who polled 15,997 votes’ whiles Benjamin Anafo of the CPP pulled 842 and Karim Mohammed Aduku polled 174.

Source: mynewsgh.com