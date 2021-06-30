1 hour ago

Zeepay, the fastest growing mobile financial services company across Africa, has signed a Technical Cooperation Agreement with ICODE Ghana, a technology and business innovation hub in Takoradi. The signing event which took place on Friday 24th June, 2021 at ICODE Hub, will see a mutual exchange of technical services for innovation in the Western Region which includes hackathons and other related Zeepay projects.

This comes as Zeepay was awarded a grant from UNCDF to continue its financial inclusion efforts with the goal of providing last mile financial services to Ghanaians and Africans at large. With ICODE, Zeepay has an agenda of actively extending its operations to the Region through technological innovations focusing on remote communities.

“What makes this deal a landmark is the fact that two homegrown companies have come together to sign a cooperation agreement that will make it possible for Zeepay to support ICODE with funding and technical support,” said Hon. Kwadwo Okyere Darko Mensah, the Western Regional minister, at the signing event. “We believe through this relationship the youth in the Region will not only have access to Zeepay's Application Programming Interfaces (API) but also business mentoring, and employment generation.”

During the event, Zeepay made a donation of GHS 50,000 to ICODE to support initiatives towards monitoring and evaluation work, talent development and nurturing of local start ups.

“Through this cooperation, there is going to be an opportunity for people in the Western Region to be challenged to come up with innovative and bankable business ideas through a series of hackathons and pitch events supported by Zeepay as well as career development opportunities for the unemployed and young graduates within the Region from various educational institutions also supported by Zeepay,” said Prince Bonney, CEO of ICODE Ghana.

Zeepay also continued its graduate recruitment drive during the weekend at Takoradi Technical University and University of Mines and Technology to seek for potential interns and entry-level employees.

Source:peacefmonline.com