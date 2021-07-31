Uber talented Ghanaian singer and songwriter – Zeezy drops his first single of the year titled ‘Ma Lova‘.
After a brief hiatus from the music fraternity, Zeezy delivers this fast-tempo afro-fusion record for all the beautiful ladies. This body of work was produced by Beatz Vampire and follows his previously released songs; ‘Like Damn(cover) and Odo Siren
He is currently signed to Mingles Entertainment in the UK whose CEO is Benbella Mingle and Managed by James Adu-Wusu known in the Showbiz circle as Ray.
He became part of the Mingles Entertainment family from 14th April 2021. “Ma Lova” is already gaining mind-blowing streams across all platforms.
Check out his new single on all digital platforms
Social media handles:
Instagram: @zeezyofficial_
Facebook: @zeezyofficial_
Twitter: @zeezyofficial_
YouTube: Zeezy Official_
Comments