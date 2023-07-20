1 hour ago

Slovakian Super League side Železiarne Podbrezová has officially completed the signing of Ghanaian striker Mark Osei Assinor from Polish third-tier club Hutnik Kraków.

Assinor made 15 appearances for Hutnik Kraków, scoring three goals and providing one assist before catching the attention of the Ironmongers.

The club was eager to bolster its attacking force, and the addition of Osei Assinor, who spent half of last season on loan at Polish fourth-tier side Garbarnia Kraków, is expected to fulfill that goal.

During his loan spell, Assinor featured in 13 games and managed to score an impressive six goals.

The 23-year-old forward successfully completed and passed a mandatory medical examination before officially signing a two-and-a-half-year contract with Železiarne Podbrezová.

Miroslav Poliaček, the general manager of Podbrezová, expressed his satisfaction with the acquisition of the young talent.

He highlighted that Osei Assinor's impressive productivity numbers in Poland caught the club's attention during his week-long trial. The mobile player is expected to bring quality to their attacking play.

Poliaček also mentioned that Assinor performed well in a match against Pohronia during the trial, showcasing his offensive prowess.

The striker's performances during training further solidified his position as a full-fledged member of the squad.

With the signing of Mark Osei Assinor, Železiarne Podbrezová aims to strengthen its attacking options and enhance their prospects in the Slovakian Super League.