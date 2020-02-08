1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr Zenator Agyeman-Rawlings, has donated seven motorcycles to four police stations within her constituency.

According to her, the police play a significant role in ensuring that “we go about our duties safely without looking over our shoulders, therefore, we all need to support them in various ways for effective policing duties.”

The lawmaker encouraged her constituents and all Ghanaians to endeavour to volunteer timely information to aid the work of the Ghana Police Service to enable them to fight crime effectively.

Source: Classfmonline.com