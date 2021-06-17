1 hour ago

The Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, has received Ghana’s first electric vehicle. The vehicle was presented to the Minister by Hyundai Motors and Investment Ghana Limited at the Energy Ministry in Accra on Wednesday morning, June 16, 2021.

The vehicle, the manufacturers say runs 100% on electricity and saves maintenance cost. It also saves the environment from pollution. In a statement to receive the vehicle, Dr. Opoku Prempeh observed that Ghana was making strides in shifting from the use of fuel cars to electric cars.

He said the Government of Ghana as pointed out to Parliament by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, sometime back, is committed to making electric vehicles for use by the masses.

He stated that the vehicle presented to the ministry will be tested for a period to know how it performs. He observed the need to have a policy in place to make electric cars affordable for the citizens. He stated that the Energy Ministry will work with other ministries to ensure that the commercial Transport sector starts moving towards electric vehicles.

According to him, the cost of running and maintaining electric vehicle is cheaper than fuel cars. General Manager of Hyundai Motors and Investment Ghana Limited, Ganesh Y. Phadale, said the electric vehicle cost Ghc 350,000.

He said when its battery is fully charged, it can run up to 484 kilometers.

Source :peacefmonline.com