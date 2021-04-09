4 hours ago

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sent condolences following the death of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, who has died aged 99.

"My deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom," Mr Mnangagwa tweeted.

My deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the @RoyalFamily on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Phillip. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) April 9, 2021

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has also sent her country's "most profound condolences" to the queen, the Royal Family and the people of the UK.

Prince Philip "passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle", Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

The duke, who was the longest-serving consort in British history, had returned to Windsor Castle on 16 March after spending a month in hospital.