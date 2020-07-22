1 hour ago

The president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has ordered the security forces to enforce a dusk-to-dawn curfew from Wednesday.

He said this was necessary to bring under control the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed 26 people and infected close to 2,000 others.

Zimbabweans are being urged to stay at home all other times except to get food and water, or for health reasons.

But a series of demonstrations against the government was being organised for next week, and opposition groups say the curfew and restrictions have been ordered to stop their protests against corruption and mismanagement.