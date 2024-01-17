1 hour ago

Zion Suzuki, a US-born Ghanaian goalkeeper, has officially made his debut at a major competition for Japan.

Despite being eligible to play for Ghana due to his father's heritage, Suzuki opted to represent the country of his mother at the senior level.

Having earned his maiden call-up to the Japan national team in 2021, Suzuki marked his senior debut at an international tournament in the AFC Asian Cup.

This development concludes the possibility of Suzuki playing for the Ghana national team, bringing an end to the Football Association's pursuit of the talented shot-stopper.

In a thrilling encounter, Japan secured a 4-2 victory against Vietnam in their opening match of the AFC Asian Cup.

Former Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino, who opened the scoring, played a crucial role in Japan's comeback after initially trailing to Vietnam.

Despite the entertaining game, Suzuki's presence on the Japanese team solidifies his commitment to representing Japan at the international level.