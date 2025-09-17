15 hours ago

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Karim Zito, says the team’s success in the CAF Confederation Cup will depend largely on their attitude and mindset as they prepare for their preliminary round clash.

The Porcupine Warriors will host Nigerian side Kwara United in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Zito underscored the importance of mental toughness, noting that the team must quickly adapt to playing away from their traditional home grounds in Kumasi.

“You have to believe in your situation and be honest with yourself. This is the reality we are facing. Immediately after the Berekum Chelsea game, we move to Accra, so the mentality has to be ‘Accra,’” he explained. “The perception should be Accra, because that is where we are going to play in Africa, whether we like it or not. After that, we travel again. It all comes down to attitude and mindset.”

Kotoko will then travel to Nigeria for the return leg at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium in Abuja on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

With continental glory at stake, Zito believes Kotoko’s ability to adapt, stay mentally strong, and remain united will be key to advancing beyond the opening stage.