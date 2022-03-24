4 hours ago

The head of Corporate Affairs of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Abudu Abdul Ganiyu, has assured concerned persons in Zongo communities that its personnel are not discriminated against them during the Ghana Card registration.

“Nothing will be done to deny anyone’s rightful citizenship, and that is the fact,” he said on Eyewitness News.

Mr. Ganiyu was responding to a group called the Concerned Zongo Citizens of Ghana, which said some ethnic groups in Zongo communities are being denied these national identification documents.

He explained that the questions that may have been perceived as discriminatory were merely due process for all applicants.

Mr. Ganiyu noted, for example, that questions on ethnicity are “part of the records that have to be kept about you.”

“For NIA officials, we have standard questions which are asked to each one. It doesn’t matter your name, it doesn’t matter where you come from.”

“When these questions are asked, no one should take offence. It is just a collection of question that must lead to whether we are able to accept right there and then that somebody is a Ghanaian, or some more investigations have to take place.”

He further said the NIA was open to engaging further on the matter.

“Our doors are open, and I’m there to engage them, to start with,” Mr. Ganiyu said.

Source: citifmonline