The Inner City and Zongo Development Ministry has built over 200 toilets at Osu and its environs in Accra to fight against open defecation in the country.

Through the GAMA Project funded by World Bank, the Minister for Inner city and Zongo Development, Hon. Mustapha Hamid, together with the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, embarked on a tour to inspect about 252 toilet facilities in the areas of James Town, Chorkor including Osu and other places.

Speaking in an interview, the Minister was impressed with progress of work on the project and urged beneficiaries to adopt a good maintenance culture.

Some beneficiaries at James Town and Adabraka also commended government for such a great initiative in setting up a Ministry that caters for the marginalized section of the Ghanaian society.

A beneficiary, Ahmed Bill was optimistic the initiative will ensure that residents who resorted to open defecation along the coastal beaches in the absence of a household toilet facility desist from such condemnable acts.

Another beneficiary at Osu Alata, Sammy Odoi advised; “we shouldn’t politicize things. Things for Ghanaians are for Ghanaians. It is not for NPP. It is not for NDC or PPP. So whatever we are doing, let’s do it from our heart.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Adjei Sowah encouraged beneficiaries to take proper care of the facilities, adding that more facilities are underway in subsequent years.