The Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF) has commissioned several school and sanitation projects in Zongo communities in the Ashanti Region.

The projects, which are part of the over 30 projects completed in the region and more than 200 nationwide by the Fund, include six-unit classroom blocks and 10-seater public toilet facilities.

The beneficiary communities and institutions include Ghana Muslim Mission Basic School, Juaso Zongo; Sakafiya Islamic SHS, Asawase; Nasru Deen Islamic SHS, Asawase; Markaz Hassan Shuaib School, Bosore Zongo, Nuriyya Islamic Basic School, Ntonso Zongo, all six-unit classroom blocks.

Others are Wadie Adumakase Zongo and Bodwesango Zongo, both toilet facilities.

Other completed projects in the Ashanti Region to be outdoored later include community sports and recreational centres (astro turfs) at Tafo Zongo, Bantama Zongo and Agogo Zongo, and six-unit classroom blocks at Bouhou Zongo, Barekese Zongo, Pakyi No.1 Zongo, Asokore Zongo, Seniagya Zongo, Ataakurom Zongo and Effiduae Zongo, and toilet facilities at Brofoyeduru Zongo and Nkawie Zongo.

Similar commissioning had taken place in the Greater Accra, Central, Western, Western North, Volta, Oti, Northern, Savannah and Bono regions.

The Chief Executive Officer of ZoDF, Obrempong Dr Arafat Sulemana Abdulai, handed over the keys to the facilities to the various Municipal and District Chief Executives, heads of educational institutions and Zongo Chiefs.

In his remarks to the beneficiary communities, Obrempong Dr Arafat indicated that ZoDF was created by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to improve the socio-economic conditions in Zongo communities.

Therefore, he said, the provision of school infrastructure and furniture was to give a facelift to educational infrastructure in Zongo communities.

That, Obrempong Dr Arafat said was to promote effective teaching and learning in the schools.

"The aim is to produce more doctors, nurses engineers, lawyers, journalists, teachers and leaders, including Vice Presidents and Presidents in Zongos", he said.

Obrempong Dr Arafat said the toilet facilities were to discourage open defecation and improve the sanitation situation in Zongos.

Obrempong Dr Arafat affirmed the commitment of the Fund to executing more developmental projects in Zongo communities across the country.

He, therefore, urged the people to support government's efforts at raising revenue, including the electronic transaction levy (E-levy).

Obrempong Dr Arafat urged the beneficiary communities to maintain the facilities well for the benefit of current and future generations.

He said the Fund was poised to improving the management of its facilities to raise more revenue to put up more projects in Zongos.

Receiving the keys to the projects, the MCEs, educational heads and Zongo chiefs lauded the ZoDF for executing the projects in their respective areas.

They said the classroom blocks would ease congestion in schools, while the toilet facilities would prevent the phenomenon of open defecation.

In his remarks, the Asante Akim South Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Alexander Frimpong. thanked God for blessing President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with wisdom to establish ZoDF to execute developmental projects in Zongos.

On his part, the Headmaster of Sakafia Islamic SHS, Mr Mohammed Shahid, said the six-unit classroom block had come at a time when the school was in dire need of classrooms.

The Galadima of Wadie Adumakase Zongo, Chief Bilal Ishak Gozey, said the toilet facility was the first government project to be executed in the Zongo.