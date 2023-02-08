2 hours ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman has advocated for respective governments to focus on providing better policies and initiatives in Zongo communities rather than simply providing food.

“We (NDC) seek to bring something that can lift the Zongo communities up; so just as our Imam said, we have gone passed sharing of rice and sardine. If you want to do something to help Zongo communities, educate their children.” Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia said this in a speech at Kobreso a community in the Offinso North District in the Ashanti Region during a fundraising ceremony organized by the Ghana Muslim Mission in the area to build a Technical School and a clinic.

Mr Asiedu Nketia also highlighted at the event that the NDC has a strong affection for Zongo communities across the country, which is why the party formed the Islamic Education Unit at the Ghana Education Service in 1987 to incorporate secular subjects pursued under the national curriculum into Islamic schools, as well as started major educational initiatives under the NDC administration.

He did, however, suggest that the narrative has shifted under the prevailing NPP administration, which has abandoned all NDC-started educational projects in Zongo communities.

“We promised to build Islamic schools, but whiles you do that, you also need to find where to train Islamic teachers, that is why we built Islamic Training College at Wenchi in my own District. For that reason, in the last campaign, we promised to continue that project but since we left office, all plans and documentation have been abandoned till date”. National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia chided