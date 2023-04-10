5 hours ago

The Youth Ambassador for Peace and Development, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu with unflinching support from the United Arab Emirates envoy to Ghana His Excellency Amer Jamil Alalawi on Friday 7th April, 2023 donated some food items and an undisclosed amount of money to the Chief Imam of Mamobi, Mohammed Nuhu Jajah Karmode , a Zongo community in Accra Ghana.

Ambitious Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu was ably supported by some youth from the Zongo communities across the country.

Ambassador Alhaji Amadu in his remarks noted that as part of discovering his duties as a youth ambassador for peace and development he thought of donating to the Mamobi Chief Imam Mohammed Nuhu Jajah Karmode in the month of Ramadan.

"As we are all aware, we are in the holy month of Ramadan so giving back to the leadership of the community I was born and bred remains my priority and together with the support from the United Arab Emirates envoy to Ghana His Excellency Alalawi and my able team from the various Zongo communities we will carry out this exercise every year to reach out to more lives".

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu added that the donation forms part of the activities earmarked for the Ramadan feast.

"The donations form part to earmark the Ramadan feast. It is our prayer that the Almighty Allah will shower his unflappable blessings on us, and accept our fasting and prayers".

The Chief Imam of Mamobi Sheikh Mohammed Nuhu Jajah Karmode thanked the team led by Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu and prayer to the Almighty Allah to bless them.

He furthermore appealed to those from the zongos and inner cities who have been blessed by Allah to emulate the kind gesture of Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu and his team and go back to their roots and support the people in their communities.

Ambassador Alhaji Salamu has also donated to the family of the slain soldier who was murdered in Ashaiman the Greater Accra region last month.