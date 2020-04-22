1 hour ago

A group of Kumasi Zongo Youth based in the United Kingdom (UK), have donated food items to 500 vulnerable persons in various Zongo communities in the Kumasi Metropolis.

The donation which was done in collaboration with Hijrah TV, a local Television Station in Kumasi, was to support the needy in Zongo communities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beneficiaries who received bags of rice and cooking oil were drawn from communities such as Aboabo, Moshie Zongo, Asawase, Dagomba Line and Old Tafo Zongo.

Mr. Kamil Abdul-Rahman, a member of the Zongo Youth, said the repercussions of the COVID-19 had brought untold hardship on the vulnerable in society in terms of feeding and other basic necessities of their daily lives.

“This informed our decision to provide some support to them in these difficult times, however small the package is,” he stated.

He said there were thousands of people in Zongo communities who required such support to survive the economic hardship being experienced by the poor across the world.

“This is the time to provide humanitarian services to bring relief to the vulnerable and marginalized as a people,” Mr. Abdul-Rahman advised.

He called on other public-spirited individuals and institutions to put smiles on the faces of people in communities whose livelihoods largely depended on the benevolence of others.

Mr. Hamza Adams, a representative of Hijrah TV, said the station was proud to be associated with the initiative which was to cushion the underprivileged.

He said as an institution that was providing social services to the local community, it was incumbent on it to support any initiative that would improve the livelihood of the people, especially the poor.

He disclosed that the station was taking steps to mobilize more support for the benefit of the needy in society.