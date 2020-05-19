2 hours ago

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has begun mass disinfection of over 115 police stations and facilities in the western region.

The nationwide exercise which is on-going in all the regions is geared towards protecting Police personnels and their families who are assisting frontline workers in the fight against the Convid-19 pandemic.

The exercise commenced on Monday, May 18th, 2020 at the Western Regional Police Command in Sekondi, and at the Rapid Deployment Force in Takoradi where Spraying Gangs of Zoomlion Ghana Limited displayed modern motorized spraying machines among other logistics ready to complete the task within six working days.

The Western Regional Manager of Zoomlion, Alhaji Abdulai Abdallah in his statement mentioned that offices, workshops, cells and other facilities of the police service in the region will all be disinfected. “For this particular exercise, we are disinfecting their offices, the barracks, the Police cells, the MTTD facilities and any other facility that is being used by the Ghana Police Service that we suspect that on day to day basis people will have some activities or interactions with.”

The Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Felix Fosu Agyeman, on his part said the Police stations by their open-door service policy to the public are vulnerable amid the COVID-19 pandemic hence the importance of this exercise. “We are all aware that Police stations are mostly accessed by the general public. Therefore this exercise will go a long way to halt the spread of COVID-19 in all the Police stations in the region. All police divisional, district and unit commanders are in readiness to co-operate and support Zoomlion to ensure a successful exercise.“

The Deputy Western Regional Minister, Gifty Kusi, who graced the launch of the exercise said it is crucial as the Western Region’s COVID-19 cases have increased from 81 last Sunday to 113.

“Contacts that have been traced in the region is 2,915 and out of this we have 113 positive cases of COVID-19 and we now have 310 samples pending test. Looking at these statistics, we realized that we are on danger and our region needs to sit- up," She disclosed.

The disinfection exercise by Zoomlion and the Ghana Police service comes after a similar collaboration between Zoomlion and the Ministry of Education, the Aviation Ministry and other institutions to disinfect and fumigate various public places against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.