13 minutes ago

Waste company Zoomlion has denied reports that it has acquired the frequency of Live 91.9FM from the EIB Network.

Rumours are rife that the media conglomerate, which owns multiple radio and TV channels, has sold Live FM to the JOSPONG group.

But in a statement Monday, Zoomlion said: “The attention of Management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited has been drawn to a publication by some online media platforms that Live 91.9 FM, one of the FM stations belonging to the EIB Network, has allegedly been bought by the waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited”.

It added: “We wish to state, very strongly, that the allegations contained in the said publications are false. Zoomlion Ghana Limited has not contemplated the acquisition of the FM station. Clearly, the publication is a wicked and calculated attempt to pitch Zoomlion Ghana Limited against the EIB Network.

“As a leading waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited recognises and appreciates the important role of the media in its quest to ensure a clean and healthy Ghana. Zoomlion Ghana Limited, therefore, wishes to assure Ghanaians that its focus will continue to be on working assiduously to help the country address its sanitation problems. Meanwhile, we have referred the matter to our Legal team for the right cause of action”.