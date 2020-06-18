2 hours ago

About three thousand (3,000) military facilities and installations in the Ashanti Region received disinfection again.

The two-ay exercise, carried out by waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, began last Tuesday and ended on Wednesday, June 17.

The exercise covered military facilities including barracks, offices, parade grounds among others.

It was part of an agreement between the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited to have all GAF facilities disinfected against Covid-19

Addressing journalists at the Kumasi Military Command Headquarters in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional General Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr Philip Yeboah Asante, explained that per the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, such an exercise was required to be done every three months to ensure that viruses, microorganisms were well dealt with.

He said it was also to assuage fears of the public against the deadly coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

He said that as per the WHO specifications, the chlorine disinfectant will, after spraying, last for a three-month period.

To this end, he urged corporate bodies to repeat the exercise on quarterly basis.

Military facilities and installations in the region that benefitted from the exercise on the first day were, the Central Military Command headquartered in Kumasi, Fourth Garrison Vaddara Barracks among others.

In addition to the military facilities, Zoomlion disinfected the Adventist Senior High School in readiness for its re-opening for final-year and Form Two students.

It would be recalled that Zoomlion Ghana Limited a couple weeks ago was engaged by the GAF to disinfect all military facilities and installations across the country.