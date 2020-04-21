1 hour ago

AH hotel, a 75-bedroom hotel and conference facility at American House, Accra, has benefited from Zoomlion Ghana Limited’s (ZGL’s) fifty per cent (50%) discount offer of its disinfection service to corporate Ghana against the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic.

The exercise saw various departments of the hotel disinfected. These included the parking lot, lobby, restaurant, Sunday Brunch and Conference Rooms.

The rest were the Boardroom, Kitchen, Meeting Rooms, Executive Lounge and all the 75 Guest Rooms of the hotel.

Briefing journalists after the exercise, Managing Director of AH Hotel, Ghana, Eddy Khosa, explained that management took the decision to disinfect in preparation to open the facility for business.

He disclosed that the next thing would be to assemble the in-house team to clean all the public areas of the hotel.

This, he said, would be done to make sure that “we set the place and deliver the state of readiness for us to continue to deliver excellent service for our regular and new guests.”

According to him, the partial lockdown has impacted adversely the hospitability industry across the country.

Some of the hotels, he said, had to temporarily stop operations in the wake of the lockdown.

However, following the lifting of the partial lockdown by the central government, Mr Khosa indicated that staff members of AH Hotel have been well trained to ensure that they practice and adhere to all the safety protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“…and I am talking about training our staff members not to touch their faces without having washed or sanitised their hands, wearing of nose masks, and more importantly, observing physical distancing.”

Continuing, he announced that the hotel will officially open for business on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

For her part, the Project Coordinator, Corporate Social Responsibility, ZGL, Lola Asiseh Ashitey, encouraged corporate Ghana to take advantage of her company’s 50% discount on its disinfection service.

Source: Zoomlion Comms Department